Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Loutra Edipsou
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€215,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir