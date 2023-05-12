Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lagyna, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale 3-storey house of 321 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room townhouse in Kavallari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 130,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Lagyna, Greece
3 room cottage
Lagyna, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
