Houses for sale in Lagyna, Greece

3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kavallari, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€180,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavallari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€215,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Lagyna, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Lagyna, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kavallari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€860,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Lagyna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Lagyna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€130,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Lagyna, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Lagyna, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€200,000
