  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Kassandria, Greece

Villa 3 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1214 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €350.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath 460 m²
€ 3,500,000
Property Code: 3-1110 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €3.500.000 . This 460 sq. …
Villa 3 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath 130 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: HPS3433 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.200.000 . This 130 sq. m.…
Villa 5 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
4 bath 451 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS3380 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €2.500.000 . This 451 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villain Fourka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Fourka, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 540,000
Property Code: 4-978 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €540.000. This 175 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 200 m²
€ 780,000
Property Code: HPS228 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €780.000 . This 200 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 228 m²
€ 4,000,000
Property Code: HPS112 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €4.000.000 . This 228 sq. …
Villa 2 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 330,000
Property Code: 4-871 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €330.000 . This 80 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath 230 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: 4-745 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €850.000. This 230 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 3 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath 155 m²
€ 520,000
Property Code: 1-292 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €520.000. This 155 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 780,000
Property Code: 1-263 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €780.000. This 200 sq. m. V…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Kassandria, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a house with a large plot surrounded by forests on the west coast of Kassa…
Villa 3 room villain Fourka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
Villa 4 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 5 room villain Kassandria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 6 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa Villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa Villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Villa 6 room villain Kassandria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
The villa consists of three levels, the first of which is a large living room combined wit…
