UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Kassandria
Villas
Villas for sale in Kassandria, Greece
Villa
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1214 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €350.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
460 m²
€ 3,500,000
Property Code: 3-1110 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €3.500.000 . This 460 sq. …
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
130 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: HPS3433 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.200.000 . This 130 sq. m.…
Villa 5 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
4 bath
451 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS3380 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €2.500.000 . This 451 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa
Fourka, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 540,000
Property Code: 4-978 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €540.000. This 175 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
200 m²
€ 780,000
Property Code: HPS228 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €780.000 . This 200 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
228 m²
€ 4,000,000
Property Code: HPS112 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €4.000.000 . This 228 sq. …
Villa 2 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 330,000
Property Code: 4-871 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €330.000 . This 80 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath
230 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: 4-745 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €850.000. This 230 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath
155 m²
€ 520,000
Property Code: 1-292 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €520.000. This 155 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 780,000
Property Code: 1-263 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €780.000. This 200 sq. m. V…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a house with a large plot surrounded by forests on the west coast of Kassa…
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 5 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 6 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa Villa
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Villa 6 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
The villa consists of three levels, the first of which is a large living room combined wit…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map