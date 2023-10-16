Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Heraklion

Residential properties for sale in Heraklion, Greece

Limenas Chersonisou
32
Gazi
21
Malia
9
Archanes
8
255 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,550
1 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€275,900
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€449,900
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€567,600
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€605,600
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€533,600
Townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 73 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€309,100
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€250,000
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€396,000
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€468,000
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,000
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
3 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale duplex of 108 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
€324,500
3 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 99 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Ther…
€308,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Knossos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€481,580
2 room house in Agios Mamas, Greece
2 room house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in Agios Mamas beach area 1000 meters from sandy bea…
€110,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vlichada, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale: A remarkable opportunity of a sophisticated 45m2 apartment in Bali, Rethym…
€119,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor -1/4
Offered For Sale: An exceptional Detached House in Heraklion, Crete!Discover the epitome of …
€320,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M

Property types in Heraklion

apartments
houses

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir