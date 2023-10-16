UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Heraklion
Residential properties for sale in Heraklion, Greece
255 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
4
2
131 m²
4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,550
Recommend
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
2
1
63 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€275,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
2
119 m²
2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€449,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
2
117 m²
3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€567,600
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
5
2
122 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€605,600
Recommend
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
2
122 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€533,600
Recommend
Townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
2
1
73 m²
3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 73 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€309,100
Recommend
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
2
1
62 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
4
1
80 m²
2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€396,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
4
1
107 m²
4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€468,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
2
112 m²
3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
3
136 m²
3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
Recommend
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
3
135 m²
3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
Recommend
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
3
135 m²
3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
3
1
81 m²
7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
3
1
81 m²
7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
3
1
81 m²
7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
3
134 m²
4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
3
134 m²
4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
3
134 m²
4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
3
134 m²
4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
1
108 m²
4/1
For sale duplex of 108 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
€324,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
1
99 m²
3/1
For sale duplex of 99 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Ther…
€308,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Knossos, Greece
3
1
110 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€481,580
Recommend
2 room house
Agios Mamas, Greece
2
1
83 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in Agios Mamas beach area 1000 meters from sandy bea…
€110,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
4
94 m²
1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
5
500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vlichada, Greece
1
45 m²
1
Offered for sale: A remarkable opportunity of a sophisticated 45m2 apartment in Bali, Rethym…
€119,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
3
1
108 m²
-1/4
Offered For Sale: An exceptional Detached House in Heraklion, Crete!Discover the epitome of …
€320,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
1
500 m²
1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M
Recommend
Search using the map
