  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Chalets

Chalets for sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Chalet 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
4 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 5,900,000
For sale a complex in Greece consisting of three villas with an area of 600 m2 on the Halkid…
Chalet 12 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Chalet 12 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
12 Number of rooms 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Poseidi SALE Residential Building 12 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 500 m2, Basem…
Chalet 9 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Chalet 9 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
9 Number of rooms 620 m² -1 Floor
€ 570,000
Polichrono SALE Residential Building 9 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 4 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Are…
Chalet 12 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Chalet 12 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
12 Number of rooms 420 m² 1 Floor
€ 330,000
Skala Fourkas SALE Residential Building 12 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom Area: 420 m2, 1st …

