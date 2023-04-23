Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

57 properties total found
3 room cottage in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottage in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m² Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 6 rooms in Chordaki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 4 rooms in Vatolakkos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vatolakkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Fournes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fournes, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
3 room cottage in Souda, Greece
3 room cottage
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale is a detached house outside of Souda, Chania. The house of 153 sq.m. is built on a …
1 room Cottage in Patellari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Patellari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
3 room cottage in Kyparissos, Greece
3 room cottage
Kyparissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating,…
3 room cottage in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drapanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drapanos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Kefalas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kefalas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
3 room cottage in Varipetro, Greece
3 room cottage
Varipetro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in koumpeles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottage in Pithari, Greece
3 room cottage
Pithari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 1-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in koumpeles, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Sternes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Sternes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 268 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottage in Kampani, Greece
3 room cottage
Kampani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Vrises, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Vrises, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …

