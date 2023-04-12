UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Athens, Greece
Artemida
24
Nea Makri
24
Agia Marina
15
Kalyvia Thorikou
15
Lavrion
10
Rafina
9
Limenas Markopoulou
8
Palaia Phokaia
7
Spata
6
alimos
5
Koropi
3
Kymi
3
Paiania
3
Keratea
2
Marathon
2
Markopoulo
2
Spetses
2
Show more
Show less
236 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
217 m²
€ 450,000
Nea Penteli north of Athens floor maisonette of 217sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor in very good conditio…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
104 m²
€ 180,000
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
1 bath
48 m²
€ 75,000
Cottage 4 rooms
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
3 room cottage
alimos, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 1,050,000
Alimos Pani hill, south of Athens, maisonette of 200 sq.m. 2-level 3rd-4th floor in excellen…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 rooms
Thymari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 0-storey house of 336 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 0-storey house of 199 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 765,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 5 rooms
Spetses, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
1 room Cottage
Ano Potamia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 212 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottage
Thoriko, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 0-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
€ 110,000
Messinia county Lefktro srea, Tseria village, detached house 70 sq.m. 1st floor with unlimit…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
300 m²
€ 340,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Agios Stefanos - 300 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
400 m²
€ 810,000
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 150,000
For sale - House - Athens center: Athens - Kypseli 60 sqm, ground floor, year of constructio…
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 180,000
Voula south of Athens, Dikigorika area, house of 60sq.m. on a plot of 700 sq.m. ground floor…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3 bath
232 m²
€ 400,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Piraias: Korydallos 232 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath…
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
2 bath
150 m²
€ 1,500,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 85 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3 bath
260 m²
€ 1,200,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kolymvitirio 260 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
1 room Cottage
Varnavas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale detached house under construction with an area of 211sq.m. On the ground floor of 1…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
2 bath
350 m²
€ 330,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- East Attica: Gerakas 350 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bat…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
