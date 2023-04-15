In recent years, Batumi is literally experiencing a rebirth: the Georgian government is investing heavily in this resort, which has been proclaimed a national project. The rapidly developing infrastructure, the wonderful climate in the area and its reasonable prices encourage not only Georgian citizens to buy property in Batumi, but also foreigners. Housing is purchased both for personal residence and for renting out, because about a million tourists visit this resort every year.

What are the most popular areas in Batumi for buying real estate

The most in demand among foreigners is elite housing in Batumi, located on Rustaveli Avenue and in the New Boulevard area, although the cost of apartments there is the highest due to its proximity to the sea. There is an active, ongoing sale of apartments in new buildings on Sherif Khimshiashvili Street: they are often bought for later rent. Buying an apartment on Gorgiladze street and in the area of the water park is suitable for those who need housing for permanent residence.

What is the average cost of homes for sale in Batumi

Housing prices cannot be called high: a budget studio in Batumi with an area of 28 square meters is sold for only 17-18 thousand euros. On average, 22-25 thousand euros are enough for the purchase of a one-room apartment in a newly built residential complex, and 35-45 thousand will buy you a two-room apartment. Elite housing is more expensive, but not too expensive: for example, a 3-bedroom apartment with a footage of 100-118 sq.m will cost about 100-116 thousand euros, and a penthouse near the beach will sell for 145 thousand. A small family house can be bought for 25-30 thousand euros; a modern villa with an area of 210 square meters with a plot, for 100 thousand.

Is it possible to get a residence permit in Georgia when buying real estate

Georgia considers acquisition of real estate a sufficient basis for a foreigner to obtain a residence permit. It is worth it to buy real estate in Batumi or any other city in the amount of 100 thousand euros, and not only the owner of the property, but also their family members will become holders of a residence permit. Keep in mind, however, that it is short-term: it will need to be renewed every year, confirming that you still own the purchased property.