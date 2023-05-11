Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France

Residential properties for sale in New Aquitaine, France

Bayonne
15
Rochechouart
9
Bordeaux
6
Arcachon
4
72 properties total found
Castle 54 rooms in Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
Rooms 54
Area 1 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
Castle 10 bedrooms in Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 036 m²
€ 2,300,000
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in La Teste-de-Buch, France
Villa 4 room villa
La Teste-de-Buch, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
€ 2,267,200
Villa 5 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
€ 11,550,000
Villa 6 room villa in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 14,000,000
Villa 6 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
€ 2,310,000
Villa 3 room villa in Noth, France
Villa 3 room villa
Noth, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
€ 1,094,000
Villa 3 room villa in Arcachon, France
Villa 3 room villa
Arcachon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
€ 934,500
Villa 3 room villa in Gujan-Mestras, France
Villa 3 room villa
Gujan-Mestras, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
€ 882,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 345,700
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 350,200
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 360,200
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 310,500
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
€ 325,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 385,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€ 298,000
Castle 7 bedrooms in Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Rooms 14
Area 540 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
€ 292,500
2 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
€ 310,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€ 365,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 365,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 350,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 372,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 380,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
€ 395,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
€ 399,000
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
€ 600,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€ 284,500

Properties features in New Aquitaine, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir