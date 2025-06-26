Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Gradignan
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gradignan, France

apartments
14
14 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| Apartments
$576,133
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
| Apartments
$588,808
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$604,090
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$498,981
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 105 m²
| Apartments
$651,030
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
5 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 98 m²
| Apartments
$599,178
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$579,590
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$219,459
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
5 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 101 m²
Floor 3
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$675,703
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$389,251
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
| Apartments
$586,504
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$369,615
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 104 m²
| Apartments
$627,985
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
5 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$667,618
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go