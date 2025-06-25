Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cenon, France

apartments
9
9 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 1
Description of the hostel :10 minutes from Bastida Campus and Bordeaux IV University Distric…
$85,820
1 bedroom apartment in Cenon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Description of the hostel :10 minutes from Bastida Campus and Bordeaux IV University Distric…
$85,358
1 bedroom apartment in Cenon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
Description of the hostel :10 minutes from Bastida Campus and Bordeaux IV University Distric…
$99,450
1 bedroom apartment in Cenon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$95,638
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$97,140
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$85,474
1 bedroom apartment in Cenon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
Description of the hostel :10 minutes from Bastida Campus and Bordeaux IV University Distric…
$85,936
1 bedroom apartment in Cenon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$97,024
1 bedroom apartment in Cenon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$97,024
