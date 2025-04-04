Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. District of Dax
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in District of Dax, France

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Capbreton, France
3 bedroom apartment
Capbreton, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
With its gray wood cladding architecture and high -end services, your future reflvery apartm…
$817,323
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in District of Dax, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes