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Residential properties for sale in Arcachon, France

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apartments
33
33 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$245,163
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$262,592
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$288,154
Leave a request
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$286,992
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$230,058
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$218,439
Leave a request
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$286,992
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$219,601
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$282,344
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$257,944
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 52 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$270,725
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$260,268
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$261,430
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$270,725
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$324,173
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$225,411
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$274,211
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$268,401
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$284,668
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$253,297
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$335,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$247,487
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$318,364
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$264,916
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$249,811
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$283,506
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$283,506
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$232,382
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$289,316
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Barp, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Barp, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
New living space, ideally located between Bordeaux and the Arcachon Basin. The new living sp…
$442,688
Leave a request

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