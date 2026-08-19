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Residential properties for sale in Poitiers, France

;
apartments
35
houses
3
38 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
An exceptional castle of the late XIX century in the heart of Poitou, distinguished by a tho…
$2,93M
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2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$212,630
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$341,602
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$541,567
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$312,554
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$552,721
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Castle 6 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of the Loire Castles, 15 minutes to the c…
$6,39M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$302,097
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2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$231,220
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2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$224,249
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$312,554
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2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
| Apartments
$219,601
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$325,335
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$558,995
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4 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
4 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$417,126
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$573,403
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$552,721
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$541,567
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$224,249
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$295,125
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
| Apartments
$304,421
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3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$304,421
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$573,403
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$289,316
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$304,421
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
| Apartments
$296,287
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$341,602
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
| Apartments
$223,087
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2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$231,220
Leave a request
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant XVIII century Castle in good living condition, 27 km from Poitiers (airport, TGV).Th…
$2,14M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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