  2. France
  3. Pessac
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pessac, France

apartments
19
4 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 105 m²
$680,861
1 bedroom apartment in Pessac, France
1 bedroom apartment
Pessac, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
$186,460
5 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
5 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$661,407
5 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
5 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 98 m²
$640,810
4 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
$621,357
2 bedroom apartment in Pessac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pessac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 4
$244,080
4 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$494,339
4 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$598,471
4 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
$629,367
3 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$385,630
4 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
$628,223
4 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
$624,790
3 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$366,177
4 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 104 m²
$657,975
1 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
1 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$217,418
1 bedroom apartment in Pessac, France
1 bedroom apartment
Pessac, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
$184,654
2 bedroom apartment in Pessac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pessac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
$239,617
5 bedroom apartment in Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
5 bedroom apartment
Domaine Universitaire Pessac Talence Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 101 m²
Floor 3
We offer you to buy new apartments from studios to 4-room. 3 rooftop houses have large terra…
$669,418
2 bedroom apartment in Pessac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pessac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
$234,811
