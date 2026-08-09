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Residential properties for sale in Pau, France

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apartments
50
50 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$359,263
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4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$677,975
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$516,934
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$525,068
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$533,898
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$502,527
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$533,433
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$425,840
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4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$573,868
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$429,907
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2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$386,335
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2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 21 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$487,073
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$664,962
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$474,408
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2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$365,421
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$533,782
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$367,629
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$531,574
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$526,927
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$540,521
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$481,031
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$636,379
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$516,470
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$553,418
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$609,771
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$514,262
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$450,124
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
1 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$263,521
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
1 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$261,779
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$441,410
Leave a request

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