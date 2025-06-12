Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Saint Medard en Jalles, France

apartments
41
41 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$302,595
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$288,367
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
| Apartments
$301,647
4 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
| Apartments
$384,173
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$241,887
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$294,058
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$205,841
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$207,738
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$254,218
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$212,481
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$261,807
4 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$330,104
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$285,521
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$263,704
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$281,727
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$220,069
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$299,750
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$312,082
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$225,761
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$232,401
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$212,481
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$245,681
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$256,115
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$203,944
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$201,098
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$259,909
4 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$297,853
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$214,378
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$210,584
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$302,595
