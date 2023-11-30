UAE
Show properties list
Bayonne
France
Residential
Bayonne
Residential properties for sale in Bayonne, France
apartments
4
houses
11
Clear all
15 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden
Biarritz, France
4
210 m²
The beautiful townhouse is located in the center of Biarritz. The property is built in the 2…
€995,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with by the sea
Biarritz, France
6
230 m²
Lovely townhouse in Biarritz. The property layout consists of 6 bedrooms, bathrooms, a fully…
€1,53M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure, with Коммуникации проведены
Biarritz, France
6
180 m²
Charming townhouse in the heart of Biarritz in France. The residential area covers 180 squar…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Anglet, France
6
250 m²
Cozy house in the resort town of Anglet. The city is located in the south-west of the countr…
€1,73M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, in city center, with garden
Biarritz, France
3
250 m²
A cosy house overlooking the golf course is in Biarritz. The total living area covers 250 sq…
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with private pool
Biarritz, France
5
300 m²
Great house in a city in south-west France in Biarritz. The house is next to shops and popul…
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Biarritz, France
4
320 m²
The excellent house is located in Biarritz, France. The area of the house is 320 sq.m. The h…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Anglet, France
5
290 m²
A beautiful house in the city on the bank of the Bay of Biscay - Anglet. The property covers…
€1,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Biarritz, France
3
245 m²
Beautiful house in a residential area of Biarritz. The property covers an area of 245 square…
€1,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, in city center, with garden
Biarritz, France
5
320 m²
Lovely house just minutes from the centre of Biarritz in France. The spacious house with an …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Biarritz, France
6
265 m²
The charming house is located on a beautiful well-maintained plot in the luxurious resort ci…
€895,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with by the sea
Biarritz, France
3
200 m²
Exceptional apartments near the centre of Biarritz. The living area covers approximately 200…
€2,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Biarritz, France
2
153 m²
Prestigious apartments are located in Biarritz, France. The apartments are located on the up…
€2,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, near infrastructure, with Коммуникации проведены
Biarritz, France
3
120 m²
Wonderful apartment near Biarritz. The 120 sq m apartment includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
€970,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Biarritz, France
3
99 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in Biarritz, France. In an apartment with an area of 99 s…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Bayonne, France
Search using the map
