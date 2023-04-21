UAE
Peyia
Residential properties for sale in Peyia, Cyprus
Clear all
136 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
8 bath
800 m²
€ 5,800,000
This magnificent beach front luxury villa might be just what you've been dreaming of. There …
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
511 m²
€ 5,200,000
This amazing house is a unique opportunity to invest and own a superior property in Cyprus. …
Villa 5 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
340 m²
€ 2,600,000
A truly unique property in a unique location – this is the bespoke luxury villa built in the…
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
266 m²
€ 1,800,000
Situated on an elevated position, this soon to be completed villa has been beautifully desig…
Villa 6 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
345 m²
€ 1,700,000
A premium-grade family built-up area with generous parking spaces, designer architecture, co…
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
248 m²
€ 1,500,000
The residences are rested on a hilltop in one of the most picturesque locations in Pafos. Th…
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
293 m²
€ 1,050,000
A brand new development comprising boutique-style residences, this new level of opulence is …
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
310 m²
€ 1,025,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
265 m²
€ 935,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
233 m²
€ 755,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
1 082 m²
€ 22,000,000
This is a rare gem on the Cyprus coast. Rarely can you find a villa on a plot as large as 13…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
490 m²
€ 4,000,000
This desirable four-bedroom villa, set on the Western coast of Cyprus is part of the island’…
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 2,000,000
The views and privacy that this property offers are a privilege to find. Situated just withi…
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
352 m²
€ 1,400,000
This amazing 4 bedroom villa is set in a prime location in Coral Bay, near Pafos. It was ind…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
232 m²
€ 1,300,000
Waking up to the best views ever – the deep blue of the Mediterranen within meters from your…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
210 m²
€ 1,200,000
Bordering with the award-winning Cap St George Resort, this beautiful fully modernized and r…
Villa 5 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 957,000
Built in elegant classical style, this 5-bedroom private villa boasts impressive panoramic s…
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
270 m²
€ 990,000
Appropriately named Swallow's Nest, this hidden gem boasts spectacular views and yet the vil…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
180 m²
€ 950,000
The stunning modern villa is located in a peaceful area of Akamas, offering amazing sea view…
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
315 m²
€ 730,000
This contemporary villa in Peyia stands out with its spacious layout and the generous plot s…
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
199 m²
€ 750,000
This unique detached villa is situated on a large plot in the sought-after Coral Bay area, P…
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
€ 700,000
A beautiful house in the heart of Peyia, fully furnished and equipped with the latest techno…
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
140 m²
€ 450,000
This villa is carefully designed in an elegant and traditional Mediterranean style, which re…
Villa 2 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
€ 349,000
This semi-detached villa is located in a neat little development of 6 units in the heart of …
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 684,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 205 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 728,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 205 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,014,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 338 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 741,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 704,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
