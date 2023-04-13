Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Paphos, Cyprus

Townhouse
56 properties total found
Townhousein Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse
Polis, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
In an ideal position, this 2 bedroom maisonette is within walking distance to Polis town and…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
3 room townhousein Prodromi, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Prodromi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Paphos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 369,500
For sale under construction maisonette of 233 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 leve…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 310,516
For sale maisonette of 99 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhousein Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse
Kathikas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 203,500
Located on the outskirts of Peyia, only 1km from the many amenities and restaurants in Peyia…
Townhousein Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse
Kathikas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Project Features: This development is set in beautiful countryside, on the outskirts of Peyi…
3 room townhousein Konia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Konia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 471,500
Project Features: This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has…
Townhousein Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse
Konia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 321,000
Project Features: This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Paphos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
The complex is set against a backdrop of beautiful hillsides and comprises a total of 40 one…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Peyia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
The complex is set against a backdrop of beautiful hillsides and comprises a total of 40 one…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Prodromi, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Prodromi, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Prodromi, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Prodromi, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Paphos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 318,800
A two bed Townhouse is now available for sale in one of the most prestigious projects of Aph…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,800
This 2 bedroom Townhouse is located in a central location, across the road from the sea with…
Townhousein Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has been designed to …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale Maisonette luxurious development locaited just off “Tombs of the Kings”…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhousein Paphos, Cyprus
Townhouse
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 359,000
This superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos town, situated in th…
Townhousein Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse
Tala, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
Domus is located in an elevated position within minutes walking distance of the picturesque …

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

