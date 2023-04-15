Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zhabinka District, Belarus

Zhabinka
25
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet
9
Lieninski sielski Saviet
6
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet
4
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet
2
Kryulianski sielski Saviet
2
Aziacki sielski Saviet
1
49 properties total found
Housein Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 4,503
Housein Lieninski, Belarus
House
Lieninski, Belarus
49 m²
€ 17,652
Residential building for sale in ag. Leninsky.   The 1960 single-level wooden house is …
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
172 m²
€ 126,086
Housein Kryuliany, Belarus
House
Kryuliany, Belarus
54 m²
€ 9,456
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
57 m²
€ 18,823
LOT 6982. The parental home, the beginning began ... Who does not know the words of this son…
Housein Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
311 m²
€ 90,062
House for clean decoration in Zhabinkovsky district. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 311.07 sq…
Housein Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 27,919
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
108 m²
€ 33,323
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
275 m²
€ 73,851
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 88,260
Housein Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 9,006
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
88 m²
€ 35,574
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 36,025
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 35,908
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
216 m²
€ 72,049
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
148 m²
€ 62,143
Housein Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
111 m²
€ 54,037
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 11,708
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
76 m²
€ 36,925
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 60,341
Housein Lieninski, Belarus
House
Lieninski, Belarus
66 m²
€ 17,652
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
85 m²
€ 33,323
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
122 m²
€ 58,540
Residential building in Zhabinkovsky p - not. 1987 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 128.5 sq.m, total…
Housein Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 13,509
Garden house in Brest p - no. 1997 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 83.9 square meters. 3 rooms. W…
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 15,310
Lot 6260. For sale there is a residential building located in the village of the Zhabinkovsk…
Housein Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 19,814
Housein Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 27,109
Lot 6154. Excellent manor in the developed village of Zhabinkovsky district. Transport messa…
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 47,733
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
81 m²
€ 24,317
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 63,043
House for cleaning in Zhabinkovsky district. 2020 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 181.…

