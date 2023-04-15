Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Zhabinka District
Houses
Houses for sale in Zhabinka District, Belarus
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 4,503
House
Lieninski, Belarus
49 m²
€ 17,652
Residential building for sale in ag. Leninsky. The 1960 single-level wooden house is …
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
172 m²
€ 126,086
House
Kryuliany, Belarus
54 m²
€ 9,456
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
57 m²
€ 18,823
LOT 6982. The parental home, the beginning began ... Who does not know the words of this son…
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
311 m²
€ 90,062
House for clean decoration in Zhabinkovsky district. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 311.07 sq…
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 27,919
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
108 m²
€ 33,323
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
275 m²
€ 73,851
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 88,260
House
Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 9,006
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
88 m²
€ 35,574
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 36,025
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 35,908
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
216 m²
€ 72,049
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
148 m²
€ 62,143
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
111 m²
€ 54,037
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 11,708
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
76 m²
€ 36,925
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 60,341
House
Lieninski, Belarus
66 m²
€ 17,652
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
85 m²
€ 33,323
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
122 m²
€ 58,540
Residential building in Zhabinkovsky p - not. 1987 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 128.5 sq.m, total…
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 13,509
Garden house in Brest p - no. 1997 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 83.9 square meters. 3 rooms. W…
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 15,310
Lot 6260. For sale there is a residential building located in the village of the Zhabinkovsk…
House
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 19,814
House
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 27,109
Lot 6154. Excellent manor in the developed village of Zhabinkovsky district. Transport messa…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 47,733
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
81 m²
€ 24,317
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 63,043
House for cleaning in Zhabinkovsky district. 2020 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 181.…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
