  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Smalyavichy
23
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
9
Usiazski sielski Saviet
9
Pliski sielski Saviet
6
Drackauski sielski Saviet
5
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
4
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
2
Kurhanski sielski Saviet
1
61 property total found
4 room apartmentin Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 87 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 45,374
3 room apartmentin Zareccia, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 34,463
2 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,007
Great place for your home! Silence and peace and clean air in the open. Address: Smolevichi,…
2 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 41,373
Super offer!!! A new promising area in a satellite city! A house in which there is no social…
2 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 39,009
Only for you!Great offer! Modern spacious, bright and very cozy 2-room apartment in a new bu…
2 room apartmentin Stanok-Vadzica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stanok-Vadzica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,002
For sale one bedroom apartment in a great location! Address: d. Woditsa machine, per. Factor…
3 room apartmentin Kliannik, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kliannik, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,004
Three bedroom apartment in the agricultural town of Klennik  Address: ah. Klennik, st. …
1 room apartmentin Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 41,828
3 room apartmentin Zareccia, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 36,281
3 room apartmentin Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 19,095
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet, calm and beautiful place in the village. Kamenka, s…
1 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 37,463
Apartment for sale in. Smolevichi. According to the technical passport, 1-room apartment, re…
1 room apartmentin Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 30,462
One-room apartment for sale in ag. Sloboda, st. Masherova, d. eighteen. The apartment is loc…
Apartmentin Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 35,372
2 room apartmentin Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,372
Sale of an apartment in a blocked residential building in the village. Ranching 18 km from M…
2 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,644
QUARTERS: The total area of the apartment is 45.2 m2, residential – 29.2 m2, the kitchen ar…
2 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 31,735
Great place for your home! Silence and peace and clean air around. Address: Smolevichi, st. …
1 room apartmentin Usyazh, Belarus
1 room apartment
Usyazh, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 20,914
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet, calm and beautiful village of Usyazh! Total area - …
1 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 31,735
One-room apartment for sale in. Smolevichi is an ecologically district. – transport links, b…
3 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 39,009
Three bedroom apartment in. Smolevichi. Address: Smolevichi, per. Slesarny, d. 8. 武 room ap…
1 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 35,463
Large one-room apartment for sale with excellent repairs in a new brick house . Repair made …
3 room apartmentin Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,098
     For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor in a 2-storey brick hou…
4 room apartmentin Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 87 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 45,374
Spacious 4-k apartment in ag. Sloboda Address: ah. Sloboda, st. Masherova, d. nineteen  …
3 room apartmentin Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 51,830
Three bedroom apartment for sale in ag. Sloboda. Panel type house, three floors. The house h…
1 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,826
2 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 43,647
Electrode: Housing of the future! A feature of this house is that the house is washed down o…
2 room apartmentin Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 68,107
Fully prepared for living two-room apartment for a comfortable life in the nearest suburb of…
3 room apartmentin Zialiony Bor, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zialiony Bor, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 18,095
Sale of 3 bedroom apartment in the city of. Green Bor. PVC windows, stretch ceilings, repair…
2 room apartmentin Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 52,649
Cozy, warm one-bedroom apartment for a comfortable life in the nearest suburb of the city. M…
2 room apartmentin Zialiony Bor, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zialiony Bor, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,549
For sale 2 bedroom apartment. Ready to live. PVC windows, stretch ceilings. There remains a …
2 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 28,188
For sale 2nd apartment in a blocked residential building with a plot of 8.3 acres. The apart…

