Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus
Smalyavichy
23
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
9
Usiazski sielski Saviet
9
Pliski sielski Saviet
6
Drackauski sielski Saviet
5
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
4
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
2
Kurhanski sielski Saviet
1
Apartment
Clear all
61 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 45,374
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 34,463
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,007
Great place for your home! Silence and peace and clean air in the open. Address: Smolevichi,…
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 41,373
Super offer!!! A new promising area in a satellite city! A house in which there is no social…
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 39,009
Only for you!Great offer! Modern spacious, bright and very cozy 2-room apartment in a new bu…
2 room apartment
Stanok-Vadzica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 9,002
For sale one bedroom apartment in a great location! Address: d. Woditsa machine, per. Factor…
3 room apartment
Kliannik, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 15,004
Three bedroom apartment in the agricultural town of Klennik Address: ah. Klennik, st. …
1 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 41,828
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 36,281
3 room apartment
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 19,095
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet, calm and beautiful place in the village. Kamenka, s…
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 37,463
Apartment for sale in. Smolevichi. According to the technical passport, 1-room apartment, re…
1 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 30,462
One-room apartment for sale in ag. Sloboda, st. Masherova, d. eighteen. The apartment is loc…
Apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 35,372
2 room apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 35,372
Sale of an apartment in a blocked residential building in the village. Ranching 18 km from M…
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 33,644
QUARTERS: The total area of the apartment is 45.2 m2, residential – 29.2 m2, the kitchen ar…
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 31,735
Great place for your home! Silence and peace and clean air around. Address: Smolevichi, st. …
1 room apartment
Usyazh, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 20,914
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet, calm and beautiful village of Usyazh! Total area - …
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 31,735
One-room apartment for sale in. Smolevichi is an ecologically district. – transport links, b…
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 39,009
Three bedroom apartment in. Smolevichi. Address: Smolevichi, per. Slesarny, d. 8. 武 room ap…
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 35,463
Large one-room apartment for sale with excellent repairs in a new brick house . Repair made …
3 room apartment
Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 29,098
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor in a 2-storey brick hou…
4 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 45,374
Spacious 4-k apartment in ag. Sloboda Address: ah. Sloboda, st. Masherova, d. nineteen …
3 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 51,830
Three bedroom apartment for sale in ag. Sloboda. Panel type house, three floors. The house h…
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 31,826
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
73 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 43,647
Electrode: Housing of the future! A feature of this house is that the house is washed down o…
2 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 68,107
Fully prepared for living two-room apartment for a comfortable life in the nearest suburb of…
3 room apartment
Zialiony Bor, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 18,095
Sale of 3 bedroom apartment in the city of. Green Bor. PVC windows, stretch ceilings, repair…
2 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 52,649
Cozy, warm one-bedroom apartment for a comfortable life in the nearest suburb of the city. M…
2 room apartment
Zialiony Bor, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 14,549
For sale 2 bedroom apartment. Ready to live. PVC windows, stretch ceilings. There remains a …
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 28,188
For sale 2nd apartment in a blocked residential building with a plot of 8.3 acres. The apart…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map