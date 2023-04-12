Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Belarus

in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
10
in Fanipalski sielski Saviet
85
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
9
in Rakauski sielski Saviet
1
in Borovlyany
43
in Zabalocki sielski Saviet
4
in Matykalski sielski Saviet
3
in Kobryn
35
Room 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Room 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 82 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 21,985
For sale 1/2 of the share in a four-room apartment. Leninsky district of Grodno, on Limoges …
Room 2 bedroomsin Minsk, Belarus
Room 2 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 371,003
new project in Antalya
Room 2 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Room 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 15,573
For sale are ( 5/6 ) in 3-room apartment, in the street Popovich 24.The apartment is located…
Room 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Room 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 14,657
For sale share ( 41% ) in a cozy apartment 3 -, on ul. Kletskova 19.The apartment is located…

