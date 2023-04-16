Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Rechytsa District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Rechytsa District, Belarus

Rechytsa
8
Zmurauski sielski Saviet
4
Azierscynski sielski Saviet
2
Barscouski sielski Saviet
2
Liskauski sielski Saviet
1
Saltanouski sielski Saviet
1
Zaspienski sielski Saviet
1
19 properties total found
Housein Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
116 m²
€ 27,021
We offer for sale a one-story residential building located on the street. Komsomolskaya in t…
Housein Bronnaje, Belarus
House
Bronnaje, Belarus
96 m²
€ 20,716
We offer for sale a one-story residential building located on the street. Mira to the bottom…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
60 m²
€ 10,358
House for sale in the picturesque city of Rechitsa, on Trifonova Street. House log, foundati…
Housein Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
112 m²
€ 27,922
We offer for sale a one-story residential building located on the street. May 9 in the villa…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
69 m²
€ 25,220
Are you looking for a house ?  We have an attractive offer for you! The house of red br…
Housein Zaspienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zaspienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 3,152
Housein Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 9,637
Cozy one-story garden house for sale with a residential attic. The house is in excellent con…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
51 m²
€ 31,524
We offer for sale a residential building in the city center on Sovetskaya Street in. The riv…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
66 m²
€ 27,021
We offer for sale a residential building in the city center on the street of the Communist C…
Cottagein Rechytsa, Belarus
Cottage
Rechytsa, Belarus
194 m²
€ 113,938
Housein Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,517
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
61 m²
€ 22,517
We offer for sale a one-story wooden residential building located on a land plot measuring 5…
Housein Azierscyna, Belarus
House
Azierscyna, Belarus
105 m²
€ 27,021
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
48 m²
€ 9,457
Housein Azierscyna, Belarus
House
Azierscyna, Belarus
69 m²
€ 13,510
Suburb of. The river. The house is for registration. Total area 68.7, residential 47.9, kitc…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Price on request
Housein Saltanova, Belarus
House
Saltanova, Belarus
66 m²
€ 8,016
Housein Liskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 22,427
Brick brick house for sale: & nbsp; 97.1 / 44.8 / 10.5 m2, & nbsp;   foam-wrapped and e…
Housein Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 14,862
Sell a house, d. Chizhovka, Rechitsky district, Pukhovichskoye, for example., 312 km from MK…

Properties features in Rechytsa District, Belarus

