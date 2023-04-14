Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Sacki sielski Saviet
21
Maryina Horka
16
Rudzienski sielski Saviet
9
Druzhny
3
Puchavicki sielski Saviet
3
Svislacki sielski Saviet
3
Holacki sielski Saviet
1
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet
1
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 5/5 Floor
Price on request
Spacious 3-room for sale. apartment in the heart of. Maryina Gorka, on the street. Leninist!…
4 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 88 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 47,051
The best offer! Spacious 4-room apartment in the Other ( 35 km from Minsk ) Pukhovichi distr…
2 room apartmentin Marjina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Marjina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 21,625
Cozy one bedroom apartment in a picturesque place Address: p. Marinho, st. Michurina, d. ele…
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,246
Excellent two bedroom apartment with a private plot Address: Maryina Gorka, st. Sunny 武 So…
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,859
Cozy apartment for sale in. Maryina Gorka. Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, st. New Zarya,…
3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 25,244
Three bedroom apartment with repair in ag. Pukhovichi! Address: ah. Pukhovichi, st. Sovetska…
2 room apartmentin Praudzinski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,196
One bedroom apartment in a log house Address: ah. Pravdinsky, Zelenaya St. 武 room apartment…
2 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 24,430
Our offer is relevant until 04/30/2023! Have fun buying a beautiful apartment for a great mo…
4 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 33,388
Four bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Maryina Hill Address: Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya…
3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,073
Sale of a three-room apartment in the agricultural town of Pukhovichi! Address: ah. Pukhovic…
2 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building with a land plot in. Maryina …
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,645
For sale spacious 3-room apartment with a cozy renovation in the environmentally friendly ar…
3 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 57,908
Hot offer! Looking for an apartment you can immediately enter and put your things apart?! Wh…
3 room apartmentin Perezhir, Belarus
3 room apartment
Perezhir, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 32,573
Only 20 km from MKAD. Asphalt to the entrance. Brick four-apartment two-story house. Second …
1 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,524
Apartment in an apartment building, without decoration!!! There are 3 more apartments with w…
3 room apartmentin Praudzinski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 19,725
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in gp. Pravdinsky, 37.5 km from MKAD in the Pukhovichi directio…
2 room apartmentin Habryjelieuka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Habryjelieuka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,739
1 room apartmentin Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 23,073
Warm 1 bedroom apartment for you for sale! We are looking for new owners who will appreciate…
1 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,940
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 33,931
2 room apartmentin Praudzinski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 16,739
3 room apartmentin Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 49,312
3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,168
For sale spacious 3-room apartment with a barn, a veranda, a cellar in. Pukhovichi, Minsk re…
1 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,597
For sale spacious one-room apartment in a frame-block house in Maryina Gorka! Great layout, …
1 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,168
For sale apartment in a locked residential building. The house is located in. Maryina Gorka,…
3 room apartmentin Praudzinski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 22,620
For sale apartment with a garage in the village of Pravdinsky. & Nbsp; Minsk region, Pukhovi…
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,588
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Maryina Gorka, a 5-minute walk from the railwa…
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,573
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in Marjina Gorka, direction Pukhovichi, 51 km from MKAD. …
2 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 41,622
For sale 2 bedroom apartment with excellent quality repairs. Druzhny St., Chepika St., 24 Ar…
3 room apartmentin Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 36,727

Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

