Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pukhavichy District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus
Sacki sielski Saviet
21
Maryina Horka
16
Rudzienski sielski Saviet
9
Druzhny
3
Puchavicki sielski Saviet
3
Svislacki sielski Saviet
3
Holacki sielski Saviet
1
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet
1
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
1
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
5/5 Floor
Price on request
Spacious 3-room for sale. apartment in the heart of. Maryina Gorka, on the street. Leninist!…
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
88 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 47,051
The best offer! Spacious 4-room apartment in the Other ( 35 km from Minsk ) Pukhovichi distr…
2 room apartment
Marjina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 21,625
Cozy one bedroom apartment in a picturesque place Address: p. Marinho, st. Michurina, d. ele…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,246
Excellent two bedroom apartment with a private plot Address: Maryina Gorka, st. Sunny 武 So…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 29,859
Cozy apartment for sale in. Maryina Gorka. Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, st. New Zarya,…
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 25,244
Three bedroom apartment with repair in ag. Pukhovichi! Address: ah. Pukhovichi, st. Sovetska…
2 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
78 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 16,196
One bedroom apartment in a log house Address: ah. Pravdinsky, Zelenaya St. 武 room apartment…
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 24,430
Our offer is relevant until 04/30/2023! Have fun buying a beautiful apartment for a great mo…
4 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
82 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 33,388
Four bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Maryina Hill Address: Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya…
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 23,073
Sale of a three-room apartment in the agricultural town of Pukhovichi! Address: ah. Pukhovic…
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building with a land plot in. Maryina …
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 36,645
For sale spacious 3-room apartment with a cozy renovation in the environmentally friendly ar…
3 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 57,908
Hot offer! Looking for an apartment you can immediately enter and put your things apart?! Wh…
3 room apartment
Perezhir, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 32,573
Only 20 km from MKAD. Asphalt to the entrance. Brick four-apartment two-story house. Second …
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,524
Apartment in an apartment building, without decoration!!! There are 3 more apartments with w…
3 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 19,725
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in gp. Pravdinsky, 37.5 km from MKAD in the Pukhovichi directio…
2 room apartment
Habryjelieuka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 16,739
1 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 23,073
Warm 1 bedroom apartment for you for sale! We are looking for new owners who will appreciate…
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 31,940
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
91 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 33,931
2 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 16,739
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 49,312
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 22,168
For sale spacious 3-room apartment with a barn, a veranda, a cellar in. Pukhovichi, Minsk re…
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 27,597
For sale spacious one-room apartment in a frame-block house in Maryina Gorka! Great layout, …
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
53 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 22,168
For sale apartment in a locked residential building. The house is located in. Maryina Gorka,…
3 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 22,620
For sale apartment with a garage in the village of Pravdinsky. & Nbsp; Minsk region, Pukhovi…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 29,588
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Maryina Gorka, a 5-minute walk from the railwa…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 32,573
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in Marjina Gorka, direction Pukhovichi, 51 km from MKAD. …
2 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 41,622
For sale 2 bedroom apartment with excellent quality repairs. Druzhny St., Chepika St., 24 Ar…
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 36,727
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map