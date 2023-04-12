Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Belarus
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
10
in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
10
in Fanipalski sielski Saviet
85
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
9
in Rakauski sielski Saviet
1
in Borovlyany
43
in Zabalocki sielski Saviet
4
in Matykalski sielski Saviet
3
in Kobryn
35
in Maladzyechna
54
in Slonim
52
in Zhodzina
51
in Vítebsk
32
in Telminski sielski Saviet
1
in Haranski sielski Saviet
7
in Smalyavichy
23
in cerninski sielski Saviet
2
in Mazyr
47
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
27
Show more
Show less
Penthouse
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
50 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 140,000
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
15/15 Floor
Price on request
Best offer MK Porcelain! Penthouse with south terrace & nbsp; & nbsp; 37.12m2 o…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
15/15 Floor
Price on request
One of the best apartments in China: a three-room penthouse with a terrace of 8.53 m2, which…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
15/15 Floor
Price on request
A two-room penthouse with a terrace of 17.21 m2 with magnificent views of the city at home 3…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
14/15 Floor
Price on request
One of the best & oacute; apartment in the complex: penthouse with a terrace of 37.62 m2…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
14/14 Floor
Price on request
Penthouse with a terrace of 8.04 m2 in a 3B house according to Og & oacute; lower plan a…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
15/15 Floor
Price on request
A magnificent penthouse with a terrace of 13.30 m2, from which panoramic views of the city o…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
15/15 Floor
Price on request
Penthouse with a terrace of 41.46 m2 and nbsp; at home 3B according to the General Plan at M…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
14/15 Floor
Price on request
Four rooms and nbsp; Apartment with a terrace of 42.18 m2 in a 3B house according to the gen…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 250,000
Offers for sale exclusive apartments on the first coastline, in the Golden Rainbow resort co…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
3/2 Floor
€ 30,230
Greetings to new owners 2 and ndash; k. apartments with & nbsp; spacious layout on the stree…
