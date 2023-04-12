Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Belarus

Penthousein Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
50 m² Number of floors 4
€ 140,000
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 15/15 Floor
Price on request
Best offer MK Porcelain! Penthouse with south terrace & nbsp; & nbsp; 37.12m2 o…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 15/15 Floor
Price on request
One of the best apartments in China: a three-room penthouse with a terrace of 8.53 m2, which…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 15/15 Floor
Price on request
A two-room penthouse with a terrace of 17.21 m2 with magnificent views of the city at home 3…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² 14/15 Floor
Price on request
One of the best & oacute; apartment in the complex: penthouse with a terrace of 37.62 m2…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 14/14 Floor
Price on request
Penthouse with a terrace of 8.04 m2 in a 3B house according to Og & oacute; lower plan a…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 15/15 Floor
Price on request
A magnificent penthouse with a terrace of 13.30 m2, from which panoramic views of the city o…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 15/15 Floor
Price on request
Penthouse with a terrace of 41.46 m2 and nbsp; at home 3B according to the General Plan at M…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 14/15 Floor
Price on request
Four rooms and nbsp; Apartment with a terrace of 42.18 m2 in a 3B house according to the gen…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 250,000
Offers for sale exclusive apartments on the first coastline, in the Golden Rainbow resort co…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 3/2 Floor
€ 30,230
Greetings to new owners 2 and ndash; k. apartments with & nbsp; spacious layout on the stree…

