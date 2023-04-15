Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

42 properties total found
Apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
74 m²
€ 15,291
For sale allocated three-room apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the hous…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,478
Cozy and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky.   T…
3 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,954
Spacious and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Kalinina.   …
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 25,335
For sale a bright and comfortable two-room apartment in. Cobrin on the street Marshal Zhukov…
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 17,192
For sale a small cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center of. Cobrin on the street Marshal Z…
3 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 17,644
Cozy two-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street. Nastasicha.   The apartment …
2 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 18,096
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Kalinina. Located on the comfor…
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 24,430
Cozy and bright one-bedroom apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky. Located…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 30,673
Cozy and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky. The apar…
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 16,106
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Dzerzhinsky, 1971, 2/5 bricks, 34.0 / 34.0 / 19.0 / 7.0,…
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,530
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Sovetskaya, 1979, 1/5 panel, 34.8 / 32.3 / 12.2 / 9.8, s…
2 room apartmentin Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 25,335
Cozy and bright two-room for sale on Dzerzhinsky St., located on the comfortable 3rd floor o…
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 21,535
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Friendship, 1987, 4/5 panel, 37.0 / 37.0 / 17.0 / 7.3, s…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,335
2 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 18,730
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale on Kalinina St., located on the comfortable third floor …
Apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,929
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 17,644
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 17,192
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 19,001
For sale one bedroom apartment on Sovetskaya St. The apartment is located on the 4th floor o…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 25,335
For sale a bright and cozy two-room apartment on Zhukova St. The apartment is located on the…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,978
Three bedroom apartment for sale & nbsp; on the street Dzerzhinsky. The apartment is located…
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 14,025
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Sovetskaya, 1974, 3/5 bricks, 21.2 / 21.2 / 11.5 / 4.8, …
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 21,444
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, pl. Lenin, 1963, 1/3 brick, 31.9 / 31.9 / 17.6 / 5.0, combin…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,669
Lot 6509. We offer to buy a 3-room apartment in a brick house built in 1985 in. Cobrina. Con…
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 21,263
For sale one bedroom apartment in the town of Cobrin on Trudova street. The apartment is on …
3 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,859
For sale a spacious and bright three-room apartment on Kalinina St., located on the top floo…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 26,240
Excellent three-room apartment for sale on the street. Friendship. The apartment is located …
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 45,241
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,739
One bedroom apartment for sale on Pushkin Street. The apartment is on the comfortable first …
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 22,620
Cozy studio apartment for sale on the street International. The apartment is located on the …

