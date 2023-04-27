Houses for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

Belarus
99 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Barysaw, Belarus
89 m²
€ 17,202
House
Barysaw, Belarus
87 m²
€ 20,823
House
Barysaw, Belarus
76 m²
€ 47,079
House
Barysaw, Belarus
322 m²
€ 58,849
House
Barysaw, Belarus
382 m²
€ 122,224
If you dream of living in a modern house and have a big family, then this is an offer for yo…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 53,416
House
Barysaw, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,827
House for sale on a spacious plot in the center of Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Dauman …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
76 m²
€ 24,897
Ready house with a plot in. Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Petryaeva d. 51 武 課 A s…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
64 m²
€ 37,029
House for sale in the center of the old city. We are also considering an exchange for …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
85 m²
€ 27,161
Living in a private house is a dream? Any two-room apartment loses to this beautiful house. …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
36 m²
€ 7,696
For sale ( part of the house ). near the church, opposite the DC The condition is residentia…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
80 m²
€ 34,856
House in a picturesque place right near the river and forests to fill nature with energy. Ho…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
73 m²
€ 23,539
House in Borisov with a bathhouse and garage Address: g. Borisov, per. 1st Industrial. 武pas…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
78 m²
€ 28,881
House with gas heating in the best area. Light, central water, gas heating in the house, loc…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
66 m²
€ 21,638
House
Barysaw, Belarus
100 m²
€ 34,404
For sale a spacious house with a plot of 7.7 hundred. per. R. Luxembourg. The building is on…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 29,877
For sale spacious brick house ( 5 living rooms ) in a quiet area of the city. House on 2 ent…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
38 m²
€ 23,358
Residential building in the city center on the street. March 8, near pediatric dentistry.&nb…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
102 m²
€ 52,964
House for sale in Borisov, Mostovoye lane Address: Borisov, per. Bridge ➜ ➜ In which house y…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
71 m²
€ 33,498
Attention!!! &nb…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
69 m²
Price on request
Spacious house completely ready for living. Address: Borisov, st. Friedrich Engels. 武…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
73 m²
€ 49,795
For sale a large, solid house in a cozy, quiet place of the city! The house is made of…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
92 m²
€ 36,124
武 知House for year-round living with a plot of 6 acres. Address: Borisov, 1st per. Pirogov&…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
80 m²
€ 41,647
Cozy house for a comfortable stay. Convenient location, good entrance. From the Berezina Riv…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
104 m²
€ 29,877
Beautiful house by the river! Address: Borisov, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya. 武 Warm, bright brick …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
59 m²
€ 40,651
武 知House with excellent repairs with all communications and will allow you to check into i…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
47 m²
€ 7,967
URGENT! Price is REDUCE!!! For sale a dilapidated house with a plot in the city center…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
252 m²
€ 74,240
A chic three-level house for sale, made of white brick. The total area of the building is 25…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Price on request
Attention ! For sale object for VIP The perfect value for money for an object of this level!…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
85 m²
€ 18,741
House for sale in the village of Novosada. The house is located on the street. Station near …
