Apartments for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

233 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 42,737
4-room large cozy apartment. Brick warm house, comfortable 3rd floor with elevator. Spacious…
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 31,826
If you want to fulfill your dream of buying an apartment – this offer is for you! Bright 2-r…
4 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 4/11 Floor
€ 42,646
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 31,735
For sale one bedroom apartment in good condition! Address: g. Borisov, Dr. Grechko, d. 23. …
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 31,371
On sale 1 bedroom apartment in a demanded area of the city on Trusov Street. House cooperati…
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,461
One bedroom bright and very warm apartment in the city center! Address: g. Borisov, st. Marc…
3 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,190
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the street. Vatutina. Good, convenient layout. Spacious room…
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 47,739
For sale a spacious, cozy 2-room apartment in a new building. The apartment has double-glaze…
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 17,277
1 to the apartment in the center! PVC window water meters, otherwise requires repair
4 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 91 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 47,284
Chic 4 bedroom apartment in a green area. Apartment for those who value luxury and comfort.&…
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 29,552
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in the street. Gagarin Convenient second floor, there is an elevato…
3 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 35,372
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,098
Excellent one-bedroom apartment in a warm brick house, neat living condition, new plumbing, …
5 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
5 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 92 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 44,556
If you want to fulfill your dream – this offer is for you!   Cozy 5-room apartment loca…
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 28,188
For sale is a spacious, bright and very warm one-bedroom apartment. The house is brick. Grea…
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 35,281
For sale spacious apartment with repair on the middle floor in a warm brick house!   Th…
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 28,188
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,823
Accurate 2nd apartment for sale in. Borisov ! g. Borisov, st. Chapaeva d.13, 5/5 floor, slid…
4 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 84 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 41,828
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 17,550
One-room apartment in Borisov in a landscaped area Address: g. Borisov, st. Chernyakhovsky, …
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,644
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet and well-developed area of the city, at the address …
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 19,914
For sale 1 bedroom apartment of the central part of the city ( rn Stadium ) on the first hig…
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,459
Bright 1-room apartment in the city center! Address: g. Borisov, Prospect Revolution, d. 5 ➜…
3 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 35,463
Three-room apartments for sale in the city center. The apartment is prepared for repairs and…
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,007
武 a great option for young couples with children. A well-thought-out layout with two separ…
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,824
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 21,369
Stylish one-room apartment in the center! Address: g. Borisov, st. Red Banner, d. 82 ➜ Apart…
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 21,732
One-room apartment for sale with a plot! Address: g. Borisov, st. Postal ➜ Isolated apartmen…
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 21,278
One-room apartment for sale with good repairs! Address: g. Borisov, st. Chalovskaya, d. 29. …
2 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 26,825
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Chapaeva in a residential condition. The apartme…

