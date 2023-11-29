Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Centro

Residential properties for sale in Centro, Portugal

Misericordia
56
Marvila
43
Avenidas Novas
31
Campo de Ourique
28
Santa Maria Maior
24
Arroios
23
Belem
23
Alcantara
19
566 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 441 m²
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€2,50M
5 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Excellent 5 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€4,50M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Luxury apartment in secure private residence, with contemporary architecture and stunning vi…
€1,75M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€720,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€630,000
1 room apartment in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
1 room apartment
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€152,500
4 room house in Oia, Portugal
4 room house
Oia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€217,000
Villa Villa in Sintra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Sintra, Portugal
Area 169 m²
€685,000
3 room apartment in West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,30M
Villa 9 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
2 bedroom flat inserted in a new development, with high-end finishes. This development wi…
€299,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 2/4
€225,000
3 room apartment in West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
€225,000
3 room apartment in Sintra, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
€350,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Отличная инвестиционная возможность или жить всей семьей в этом новом роскошном комплексе, р…
€2,30M
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом сердце города Лиссабона, на склоне холма, в районе Граса, и…
€420,000
1 room studio apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в центре Каркавелуш, известного своим широким выбором…
€175,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2/3
An excellent investment opportunity or to live with the whole family in this new luxury comp…
€2,30M
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
€890,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
€798,765
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Carcavelos, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Carcavelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
€540,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
€680,000
3 room house in Santa Joana, Portugal
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€319,500
Villa 3 room villa in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Situated close to the medieval village of Óbidos, Bom Sucesso Resort is one of the best Golf…
€645,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Area 91 m²
€282,000
5 room house in Canecas, Portugal
5 room house
Canecas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This beautiful villa consists of five spacious and comfortable bedrooms, is perfect to accom…
€470,000
Property types in Centro

apartments
houses

Properties features in Centro, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
