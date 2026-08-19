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Residential properties for sale in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

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apartments
20
22 properties total found
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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6 bedroom house in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 441 m²
T6 duplex villa with 442 sqm of gross construction area, garden, private swimming pool and g…
$1,31M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Close
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Close
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$405,386
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Properties features in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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