Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Beato

Residential properties for sale in Beato, Portugal

apartments
5
5 properties total found
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with parking in Beato, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with parking
Beato, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of block C of a gated community next to…
€520,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Beato, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Beato, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Floor 5
This 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 5th floor of Block C of a gated condominium near …
€1,000,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Beato, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Beato, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of Block D of a gated condominium next …
€590,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with parking in Beato, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with parking
Beato, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 4
This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of Block C of a gated condominium next …
€1,18M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Beato, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Beato, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of block C of a gated community next to…
€540,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Beato, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir