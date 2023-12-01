Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Lumiar

Residential properties for sale in Lumiar, Portugal

apartments
3
4 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Lumiar, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
€305,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Lumiar, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
€330,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Lumiar, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
One-bedroom apartment with an area of 55 m2, a balcony with an area of 5 m2 and 1 parking sp…
€405,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lumiar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lumiar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 374 m²
T4 + 1 TauG1 > 374m four-bedroom townhouse ² Quinta Paço do Lumiar - Eduardo Souto de Moura …
€1,84M
Leave a request

Properties features in Lumiar, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir