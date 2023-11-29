UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Campo de Ourique
Residential properties for sale in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
apartments
25
houses
3
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
5
5
445 m²
5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with appliances
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2
79 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in the complex Coelho da Rocha 80, in Campo de Ourique. T…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2
83 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Campo de Ouriqu…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
41 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 41m ² and a terrace of 5m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built …
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
53 m²
One bedroom apartment with an area of 53m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Ca…
€510,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
55 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 55m ² and terrace 7m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in th…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
53 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 53m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Ca…
€505,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
48 m²
One bedroom apartment with a terrace of 48 m ², Ourique is a new complex to be built in the …
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
66 m²
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
54 m²
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
62 m²
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
55 m²
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
85 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 85m² Ourique is a new complex to be built in the Campo…
€830,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2
96 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 96m² Ourique is a new complex to be built in the Campo de Ourique a…
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
39 m²
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
44 m²
One-bedroom apartment with an area of 44m² and an 8m² Ourique terrace is a new complex to be…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3
143 m²
Amoreiras & nbsp; & mdash; one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a …
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2
133 m²
This residential complex is in Campo de Ourique & nbsp; has a rooftop pool with fantastic vi…
€795,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with yard
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
75 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment + 75m ² and 13m ² Campo 292 is a new complex located in Campo de Ouriq…
€385,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with yard
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
85 m²
One-bedroom apartment + an additional room of 85m² and a veranda of 14m² Campo 292 is a new …
€398,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1
79 m²
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2
87 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 86.8m ² Campo de Ourique 80 is a new complex in the heart of Campu …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3
152 m²
Campo de Ourique 80 is a new complex in the heart of Campu de Ourik, one of the most popular…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2
87 m²
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2
108 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 108m ². Campo de Ourique 9 consists of only six apa…
€595,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
33 m²
Apartment Studio T0 with an area of 33m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one of the …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
41 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 41.30m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one…
€352,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
43 m²
The T0 Studio is 42.50m² Campo de Ourik (Campo de Ourique), one of Lisbon's most authentic n…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
52 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 52m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one of…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
52 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 52.40m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
