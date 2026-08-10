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Residential properties for sale in Amadora, Portugal

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Amadora, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Amadora, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms of 45 m2 is in the final stage of renovation, located on the f…
$226,573
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