Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Centro
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Centro, Portugal

villas
65
chalets
6
townhouses
9
duplexes
12
House To archive
Clear all
139 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
Leave a request
4 room house in Oia, Portugal
4 room house
Oia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€217,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Sintra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Sintra, Portugal
Area 169 m²
€685,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
Leave a request
3 room house in Santa Joana, Portugal
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€319,500
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Situated close to the medieval village of Óbidos, Bom Sucesso Resort is one of the best Golf…
€645,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Canecas, Portugal
5 room house
Canecas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This beautiful villa consists of five spacious and comfortable bedrooms, is perfect to accom…
€470,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
€1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
€1,85M
Leave a request
3 room house in Santa Joana, Portugal
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€99,500
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
€1,80M
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€395,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
€360,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
€375,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Beautiful duplex apartment with 4 bedrooms located in a neighborhood extolling the beauty, w…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Porto Salvo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
€1,36M
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
€395,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
€2,43M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
€1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
€650,000
Leave a request
House in Sao Bernardo, Portugal
House
Sao Bernardo, Portugal
Area 126 m²
House in ruins, taught on a gaveto site, with the possibility of rebuilding or building an i…
€85,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
€2,05M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
€2,44M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in Centro, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir