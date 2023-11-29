Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Misericordia, Portugal

apartments
53
houses
3
63 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
€680,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Fantastic & nbsp; apartment located near the Tapada das Nessidades park in the county & nbsp…
€726,000
3 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
3 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Apartment T3 with an area of 133 m ², with a balcony of 50 m ² and 2 parking spaces in the n…
€1,10M
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 144 m²
€1,05M
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 144 m²
€1,06M
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 144m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue …
€1,04M
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
€832,500
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€777,500
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
€770,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
€660,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 100m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue in Lisbon, a ne…
€755,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 100m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue in Lisbon, a ne…
€740,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 13.26m² A new modern complex is born in the h…
€700,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 13.26m² A new modern complex is born in the h…
€715,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 80m ² and a veranda of 1.7m ² Passadiço 11 is a new residenti…
€545,000
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 138 m²
€1,36M
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Aura is a new private condominium on the central avenue of Lisbon: Avenida da Liberdade ( Fr…
€1,22M
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbon's central avenue - Avenida da…
€572,000
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
€525,000
Apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 42 m²
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
€350,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
€950,000
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
€550,000
1 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
€535,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 79m ² The privilege of living in the city center has become a reali…
€595,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 91m². Privilege to live in the city center has become a reality in …
€685,000
Apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 46 m²
The studio’s apartment of 36m² and the garden of 19m². The privilege of living in the city c…
€295,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
€495,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 79m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
€495,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
€545,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 8 422 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
€595,000
