Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Misericordia
Residential properties for sale in Misericordia, Portugal
apartments
53
houses
3
Clear all
63 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Misericordia, Portugal
2
83 m²
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Misericordia, Portugal
2
109 m²
Fantastic & nbsp; apartment located near the Tapada das Nessidades park in the county & nbsp…
€726,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
3
133 m²
Apartment T3 with an area of 133 m ², with a balcony of 50 m ² and 2 parking spaces in the n…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
144 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
144 m²
€1,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 144m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue …
€1,04M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
96 m²
€832,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
97 m²
€777,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
100 m²
€770,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
101 m²
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
100 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 100m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue in Lisbon, a ne…
€755,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
100 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 100m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue in Lisbon, a ne…
€740,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
97 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 13.26m² A new modern complex is born in the h…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
97 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 13.26m² A new modern complex is born in the h…
€715,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
80 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 80m ² and a veranda of 1.7m ² Passadiço 11 is a new residenti…
€545,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
138 m²
€1,36M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
104 m²
Aura is a new private condominium on the central avenue of Lisbon: Avenida da Liberdade ( Fr…
€1,22M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
59 m²
Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbon's central avenue - Avenida da…
€572,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
53 m²
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
42 m²
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
121 m²
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
67 m²
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
1
67 m²
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
€535,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
79 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 79m ² The privilege of living in the city center has become a reali…
€595,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
92 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 91m². Privilege to live in the city center has become a reality in …
€685,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
46 m²
The studio’s apartment of 36m² and the garden of 19m². The privilege of living in the city c…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace
Misericordia, Portugal
1
80 m²
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
80 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 79m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
84 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
€545,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
2
8 422 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
€595,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Misericordia, Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
