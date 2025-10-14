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  4. Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 2

Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 2

Jantar, Poland
from
$137,606
VAT
from
$2,857/m²
;
4
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Interactive catalog
ID: 38143
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Pomeranian Voivodeship
  • Region
    Nowy Dwór Gdański County
  • City
    gmina Stegna
  • Village
    Jantar
  • Address
    Wypoczynkowa, 10

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interactive catalog

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 48.0 – 64.6
Price per m², USD 3,342 – 4,679
Apartment price, USD 160,429 – 285,003
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 69.9 – 75.0
Price per m², USD 3,342 – 4,546
Apartment price, USD 250,671 – 317,731

Location on the map

Jantar, Poland
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Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 2
Jantar, Poland
from
$137,606
VAT
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Townhouse Hygge Marina, Phase 1A
Jantar, Poland
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$137,125
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The year of construction 2026
Area 48–58 m²
17 real estate properties 17
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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BUYER DOES NOT PAY COMMISSION! We invite you to buy a house in a new investment near Warsaw. Modern, carefully designed sectional houses, providing comfort and privacy for the whole family. Offer Perfect for those who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with comf…
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