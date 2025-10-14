  1. Realting.com
Townhouse Hygge forest

Klepacze, Poland
Price on request
Townhouse Hygge forest
Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Podlaskie Voivodeship
  • Region
    Białystok County
  • City
    gmina Choroszcz
  • Village
    Klepacze
  • Address
    Wodociagowa

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 33.3 – 34.1
Price per m², USD 2,790
Apartment price, USD 92,908 – 95,140
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 61.5 – 62.6
Price per m², USD 1,969 – 2,188
Apartment price, USD 121,120 – 134,578
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 73.6 – 99.8
Price per m², USD 1,778 – 2,414
Apartment price, USD 171,396 – 204,740

Location on the map

Klepacze, Poland

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Warsaw, Poland
from
$168,592
Villa QHOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
$400,054
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Laszczki, Poland
from
$302,777
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Warsaw, Poland
from
$165,451
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Radzymin, Poland
from
$144,421
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Show all Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Slomin, Poland
from
$235,303
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
BUYER DOES NOT PAY COMMISSION! We invite you to buy a house in a new investment near Warsaw. Modern, carefully designed sectional houses, providing comfort and privacy for the whole family. Offer Perfect for those who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with comf…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
