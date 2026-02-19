About the developer

BUDINVEST NORD is a development company based in Białystok (ul. Przejazd 2A / 403, 15-430 Białystok, Poland), registered in Poland as a limited liability company (spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością). Registration number KRS: 0001103204, NIP (tax ID): 5423484752, REGON: 528507227. The company was registered on 30 April 2024.

The company focuses on small‑scale residential developments and leisure projects, including Hygge Forest and Hygge Marina, which combine modern architecture, proximity to nature and everyday living comfort. Our main goal is to create a clear and reliable product for families, investors and buyers from Poland, Belarus and other European countries – for living, vacation and profitable investments in real estate with transparent and understandable value. We offer houses and apartments with access to private land or green areas, often at the price level of standard apartments, so that our clients enjoy a higher quality of life.

Quality of construction, transparency at every stage of the transaction and long‑term responsibility towards the buyer are essential for us. We are open to cooperation with real estate agencies and partners who share the “we build as for ourselves” approach and focus on long‑term value for the client.