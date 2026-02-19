BUDINVEST NORD is a development company based in Białystok (ul. Przejazd 2A / 403, 15-430 Białystok, Poland), registered in Poland as a limited liability company (spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością). Registration number KRS: 0001103204, NIP (tax ID): 5423484752, REGON: 528507227. The company was registered on 30 April 2024.
The company focuses on small‑scale residential developments and leisure projects, including Hygge Forest and Hygge Marina, which combine modern architecture, proximity to nature and everyday living comfort. Our main goal is to create a clear and reliable product for families, investors and buyers from Poland, Belarus and other European countries – for living, vacation and profitable investments in real estate with transparent and understandable value. We offer houses and apartments with access to private land or green areas, often at the price level of standard apartments, so that our clients enjoy a higher quality of life.
Quality of construction, transparency at every stage of the transaction and long‑term responsibility towards the buyer are essential for us. We are open to cooperation with real estate agencies and partners who share the “we build as for ourselves” approach and focus on long‑term value for the client.
BUDINVEST NORD provides a full range of services related to the purchase and support of properties in the Hygge Forest and Hygge Marina projects. We work with individual buyers, investors and real estate agencies.
For buyers and families
Selecting a house or apartment in our projects according to your goals: permanent residence, holiday home, second home or relocation.
Full transaction support: from the first consultation and reservation to signing the notarial deed and handover of the keys.
Advisory on finishing, layout solutions and the use of the land/plot to maximize living comfort.
For investors
Selecting properties tailored to investment goals (income, capital preservation, diversification between Poland and Europe).
Calculating potential returns and usage scenarios (rental, resale, family “second home” format).
Support at every stage: from choosing the property to closing the deal and taking full ownership.
For real estate agencies and partners
Providing complete information and materials on the Hygge Forest and Hygge Marina projects (plans, standards, cooperation terms).
Working within a transparent partnership model with fixed developer‑paid commissions and unified standards via the Realting platform.
Support in client work: fast communication, answers to property‑related questions, assistance with viewings and transactions.
Additionally, we focus on making the purchase process as transparent and predictable as possible: clear terms, clear timelines and open communication at every stage.