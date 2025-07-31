  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,000,000
;
21
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32599
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 8.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Nourelle is a new addition to the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah Living residential complex, consisting of three modern residential towers connected by a spectacular sky bridge. Located next to iconic landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nourelle offers unique sea views, picturesque sunsets, and easy access to pristine beaches and green promenades. The project harmoniously combines modern amenities with timeless aesthetics: clean lines, bold geometry, and elegant architectural cutouts, complemented by greenery, provide maximum natural light and create an open, comfortable living space. Residents enjoy the balance of secluded tranquility and dynamic city life within a gated, sophisticated community. Located in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious areas, Nourelle offers excellent transport links to the airport, business centers, entertainment areas, and shopping venues. The project sets new standards of architectural sophistication with its sculptural sky bridge, contemporary interiors, and carefully designed communal spaces.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands. Fully Furnished. Beach Walk Grand 2
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$651,184
Zespół mieszkaniowy CLOUD TOWERS
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$337,535
Apartamentowiec Ekskluzywne Apartamenty z Widokiem na Burj Khalifa w Business Bay
Business Bay, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,66M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$231,781
Zespół mieszkaniowy Marina Cove
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$556,164
Państwo przegląda
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,000,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy LIV Marina — new residence by LIV Developers with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach in Dubai Marina
Zespół mieszkaniowy LIV Marina — new residence by LIV Developers with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach in Dubai Marina
Zespół mieszkaniowy LIV Marina — new residence by LIV Developers with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach in Dubai Marina
Zespół mieszkaniowy LIV Marina — new residence by LIV Developers with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach in Dubai Marina
Zespół mieszkaniowy LIV Marina — new residence by LIV Developers with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach in Dubai Marina
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy LIV Marina — new residence by LIV Developers with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach in Dubai Marina
Zespół mieszkaniowy LIV Marina — new residence by LIV Developers with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach in Dubai Marina
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$6,77M
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty dla rezydentów wizy i dochodów z wynajmu. Istnieje również urządzony apartament. Niektóre mieszkania oferują widok na przystań, a niektóre - widok na morze. Wszystkie apartamenty posiadają balkony.Rezydencja oferuje całodobową ochronę, concierge, salon, baseny dla …
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy South Garden
Zespół mieszkaniowy South Garden
Zespół mieszkaniowy South Garden
Zespół mieszkaniowy South Garden
Zespół mieszkaniowy South Garden
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy South Garden
Zespół mieszkaniowy South Garden
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$149,741
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 12
Apartamenty w kompleksie mieszkaniowym South Garden w Jebel Ali Village! Kuchnia w pełni umeblowana ze sprzętem AGD! Udogodnienia premium! Strategicznie korzystna lokalizacja! Na życie i inwestycję! Blisko metra! Znajdziemy mieszkanie z korzystnym oprocentowaniem kredytu hipotecznego lub pla…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy BINGHATTI PHOENIX
Zespół mieszkaniowy BINGHATTI PHOENIX
Zespół mieszkaniowy BINGHATTI PHOENIX
Zespół mieszkaniowy BINGHATTI PHOENIX
Zespół mieszkaniowy BINGHATTI PHOENIX
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy BINGHATTI PHOENIX
Zespół mieszkaniowy BINGHATTI PHOENIX
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$195,208
Rok realizacji 2025
3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
Typ jednostek: Studio1BR2BRZakres wielkości: -Studio: z 344 m2 (420 w / balkon)1BR: z 602 m2 (753 w / balkon)2BR: od 775 m2 (1,140 w / balkon)Oczekiwane opłaty za obsługę: 10- 12 AED / sqftWyposażenie: Sala gimnastyczna, Basen dla dorosłych, Basen dla dzieciUłatwienia:Łatwy dostęp z / do Hes…
Agencja
Easy Life Property
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje