Cyprus

Termin odbioru: od 2 miesięcy

od €300,000

The Cyprus Residency by Investment program allows successful applicants and their families to get a Cyprus immigration permit with an unlimited duration in two months. An investor can apply for Cyprus citizenship after five years of residing in the country as a holder of such a permit. Obtaining a permanent residence permit gives foreign nationals a stable and secure residence status and several opportunities for work, business, education, and social integration. The applicant must inve

Konsultant imigracyjny Luxe Real Estate