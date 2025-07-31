  1. Realting.com
  Emiraty Arabskie
  Dubaj
  Kompleks mieszkalny Solaya Residences

Kompleks mieszkalny Solaya Residences

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$3,89M
;
22
ID: 29098
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 2.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  Basen
  Siłownia
  Winda

Dodatkowo

  Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Seamlessly blending architecture and nature, the nine buildings of the Solaya complex on the beachfront offer maximum views of the sea, city, and beach. Spacious open-plan apartments flooded with natural light and well-designed interior and exterior spaces create an elegant backdrop for a contemporary coastal lifestyle that reflects your style.

 

Just minutes from the bustling center of Dubai, Solaya is a cultural coastal community where private residences are located in a privileged location on the seafront, close to renowned hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants.

 

Thoughtful gardens and shaded corners offer tranquil outdoor retreats, connecting Solaya to the central Beach Park—an open space for sports, leisure, and relaxation.

 

Solaya residences combine iconic architecture, breathtaking views, and luxurious coastal living. Harmoniously integrated into the landscape, they offer spacious layouts, high ceilings, and open spaces.

 

Windows framing endless sea views and filled with natural light create a unified space between nature and home. The understated contemporary aesthetic of the interiors is accentuated by high-quality finishes, organic forms, and a neutral palette. Elegant living spaces with access to the outdoors connect the residences with their surroundings. Terraces with sea views, private balconies, and cozy courtyards create an atmosphere of seaside tranquility.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie

Państwo przegląda
