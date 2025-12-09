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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Célere DelMar 2

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$444,139
;
10
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ID: 39533
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 41335909
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Castano de Playa Marina, 8

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An affordable luxury lifestyle in an unbeatable location. The dream of owning an exclusive Mediterranean apartment is now within your reach. Just minutes from the beautiful coves of El Faro, between Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas, where the waves gently lap the golden sandy beaches, this magnificent contemporary development sets the standard for unique and affordable luxury. This project is located in a quiet residential area, yet offers the privileged prospect of a shaded walk to the nearby beaches. Its picturesque rocky coves are among the few on the Costa del Sol that are a paradise for both snorkelers and sunbathers. Within walking distance of your apartment, you will find a wide selection of glamorous beach clubs and charming beach bars, where you can savor authentic local cuisine, including the freshest seafood caught off the nearby coast. It promises an enviable lifestyle, nestled on a gentle slope that descends towards the sparkling Mediterranean, easily accessible on foot from this privileged complex. The apartments feature a contemporary design that suits all tastes, with customization packages available for off-plan buyers. This low-density boutique complex consists of a ground floor, first and second floors, and finally a penthouse with a solarium. Distributed across 12 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments, all with high-quality finishes. In addition, each apartment has underground parking and a storage room. Large patio doors open onto spacious glazed terraces in the first and second floor apartments, while the penthouses feature large wraparound terraces that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living areas, providing a magnificent space for sunbathing, enjoying peace and quiet, or spending evenings creating unforgettable memories dining and drinking with friends and family. Some ground floor apartments also feature beautiful gardens: whatever your lifestyle, there is a home to suit you. Discover an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy these residences, strategically located in an unbeatable location. Enjoy the perfect combination of living by the beach with the convenience of being surrounded by a wide variety of amenities just steps from your door. From bars, restaurants, and luxury beach clubs to supermarkets and shops with all your vacation essentials, everything you need for a relaxing and revitalizing stay is at your fingertips. Plus, the proximity to Malaga's major international airport ensures quick and hassle-free getaways for weekend breaks. You'll have an unforgettable vacation or a smart investment, offering a wide range of styles to suit all tastes.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Célere DelMar 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$444,139
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