Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Girne (Kyrenia) District
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia
30
Agios Epiktitos
3
Penthouse
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
2
217 m²
2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
2
173 m²
2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
90 m²
1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
2
1
90 m²
1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€139,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
2
1
75 m²
2/2
Luxurious Seafront Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia Cyprus Kyrenia is a developed city, locate…
€171,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
150 m²
10/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€340,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3
2
109 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
2
69 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
75 m²
7/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€209,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
162 m²
3/3
Modern Design Apartments in a Luxury Project in Kyrenia North Cyprus Luxury apartments are l…
€307,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
155 m²
8/8
Contemporary Apartments in a Luxurious Project in Girne North Cyprus Girne, the famous city …
€800,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
3
280 m²
8/10
Modern and Luxe Real Estate in Complex with Uninterrupted Sea View in Kyrenia Real estate in…
€2,32M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
4
2
246 m²
2/2
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Parking Area in Kyrenia, North Cyprus Modern a…
€313,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
2
1
73 m²
2/2
Apartments in a Secure Complex Near the Coast and Highway in Girne North Cyprus The newly bu…
€162,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
1
157 m²
2/2
Properties with Sea Views in Luxury Complex in Girne Cyprus Girne is known as the green city…
€296,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
65 m²
2/2
Properties with Sea Views in Luxury Complex in Girne Cyprus Girne is known as the green city…
€139,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
144 m²
1/2
Flats Very Close to the Sea in Prestigious Neighborhood in Alsancak Girne Girne is a develop…
€255,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
2
145 m²
8/8
Investment Apartments with Unique Mountain and Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Apartments are…
€261,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
140 m²
3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€122,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
2
1
53 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Luxury Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Stylish apartments ar…
€162,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
160 m²
4/4
Stylish Apartments with Sea View in the City Center of Girne, North Cyprus Girne, one of the…
€354,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
120 m²
1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€186,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
69 m²
14/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€131,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
125 m²
5/5
High Rental Income Guaranteed Properties in the Center of Girne, Northern Cyprus The propert…
€342,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
2
110 m²
5/5
High Rental Income Guaranteed Properties in the Center of Girne, Northern Cyprus The propert…
€319,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
60 m²
5/5
High Rental Income Guaranteed Properties in the Center of Girne, Northern Cyprus The propert…
€197,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
4
2
240 m²
2/2
Apartments in a Complex Offering Comfortable Life in North Cyprus Lapta The sea view apartme…
€389,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
3
2
182 m²
2/2
Apartments in a Complex Offering Comfortable Life in North Cyprus Lapta The sea view apartme…
€296,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
142 m²
3/3
Renovated 2+1 Duplex Apartment in Gaziveren North Cyprus North Cyprus has hosted various cul…
€90,000
Recommend
Penthouse 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1
2
93 m²
2
€180,128
Recommend
Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
