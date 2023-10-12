Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
30
Agios Epiktitos
3
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
37 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€139,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious Seafront Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia Cyprus Kyrenia is a developed city, locate…
€171,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 10/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€340,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€209,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern Design Apartments in a Luxury Project in Kyrenia North Cyprus Luxury apartments are l…
€307,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 8/8
Contemporary Apartments in a Luxurious Project in Girne North Cyprus Girne, the famous city …
€800,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 8/10
Modern and Luxe Real Estate in Complex with Uninterrupted Sea View in Kyrenia Real estate in…
€2,32M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Parking Area in Kyrenia, North Cyprus Modern a…
€313,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Secure Complex Near the Coast and Highway in Girne North Cyprus The newly bu…
€162,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/2
Properties with Sea Views in Luxury Complex in Girne Cyprus Girne is known as the green city…
€296,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Properties with Sea Views in Luxury Complex in Girne Cyprus Girne is known as the green city…
€139,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats Very Close to the Sea in Prestigious Neighborhood in Alsancak Girne Girne is a develop…
€255,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 8/8
Investment Apartments with Unique Mountain and Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Apartments are…
€261,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€122,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Luxury Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Stylish apartments ar…
€162,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
Stylish Apartments with Sea View in the City Center of Girne, North Cyprus Girne, one of the…
€354,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€186,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€131,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
High Rental Income Guaranteed Properties in the Center of Girne, Northern Cyprus The propert…
€342,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
High Rental Income Guaranteed Properties in the Center of Girne, Northern Cyprus The propert…
€319,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
High Rental Income Guaranteed Properties in the Center of Girne, Northern Cyprus The propert…
€197,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Complex Offering Comfortable Life in North Cyprus Lapta The sea view apartme…
€389,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Complex Offering Comfortable Life in North Cyprus Lapta The sea view apartme…
€296,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/3
Renovated 2+1 Duplex Apartment in Gaziveren North Cyprus North Cyprus has hosted various cul…
€90,000
Penthouse 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
€180,128

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir