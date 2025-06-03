Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located right on the seashore in the Bakhcheli area. The complex is desig…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
