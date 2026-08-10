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Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Kyrenia
5
Girne Belediyesi
105
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
22
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
8
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117 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Brand-New Flats Close to the Sea in Girne Alsancak The city of Girne is located in …
$265,020
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Girne in a Complex with Private Swimming Pool Esentepe is a beautiful neighbor…
$541,058
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Mountain Views Apartments in North Cyprus Girne The apartments are in a project in …
$425,316
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Comfortable Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in Karşıyaka, Girne This unique pro…
$364,174
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Sea Views in a Complex near the Beach in Bahçeli Girne As one of the top 5 secure…
$412,730
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
Loft Apartment Offers a Unique Lifestyle in Caesar Cliff Complex, Girne The island of Cyprus…
$226,347
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in Alsancak Girne, Surrounded by the Sea and Nature Alsancak is a popular neighbo…
$877,485
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Girne Girne, also known as th…
$472,702
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne has been a popular…
$349,037
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Loft Apartment in North Cyprus Girne Blueberry Complex The elegant loft apartment i…
$140,027
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 1/2
Mediterranean-View Apartments in Girne Esentepe for Sale Esentepe is the living nest and a M…
$375,903
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for Sale Near the Beach within Lapta Girne Known as the tourism and education cap…
$258,195
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Properties Near the Sea and Beach in North Cyprus Girne The properties are located in the Ka…
$431,273
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Penthouse 1 room in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive Living Space Surrounded by Sea and Nature in Bahçeli Located along the northern co…
$261,246
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Beachfront Apartments with Pool or Private Terrace Options in Esentepe Girne Girne, the shin…
$404,637
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne, the popu…
$429,157
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaside Homes with Short-Term Rental Potential in Girne Esentepe As a famous attraction, Gir…
$290,093
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive 2+1 Penthouse in Lapta | Open Sea & Mountain Views Location: Lapta (in front of…
$546,337
VAT
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Seafront Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Girne Esentepe Girne is located in the north…
$471,633
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature View Apartments in North Cyprus Girne The apartments are in a privileged pro…
$762,818
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaview Apartments Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus, Girne Cyprus, the paradise island …
$208,455
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Esentepe Girne Cyrpus is the 3rd biggest island in…
$402,181
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Mountain and Sea-View Flats in a Complex in Bahçeli Girne The flats are located in the north…
$313,208
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Penthouse 1 room in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Mountain and Sea View in North Cyprus Esentepe The apartments are located in…
$230,627
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne is a well-developed city on the no…
$634,507
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats with Nature Views in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak North Cyprus Girne is a prestigio…
$214,267
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Mountain View Apartments with Infinity Pool in Girne Girne is one of the biggest cit…
$489,263
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Mountain and Sea-View Apartments in Girne Girne is a prestigious, coastal living space in No…
$376,775
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Flats Offering Bright and Spacious Living Areas in Esentepe, Girne Located on the e…
$461,372
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Apartments in a Stylish Complex in North Cyprus Girne Çatalköy, a distinguished reg…
$384,865
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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