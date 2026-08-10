Pool Penthouses for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

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Pool Penthouses for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Kyrenia
5
Girne Belediyesi
105
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
22
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
8
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6 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Habitat — harmony of nature and modern comfort 🌿 For sale1+1Duplex
$209,126
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive 2+1 Penthouse in Lapta | Open Sea & Mountain Views Location: Lapta (in front of…
$546,337
VAT
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3
Seafront Penthouse with Private Pool • Esentepe, North Cyprus A rare opportunity on the f…
$346,750
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Turtle Bay Village | 2+1 Penthouse | Esentepe 🌴 For sale: a beautiful penthouse apartment…
$178,678
VAT
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
$306,368
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
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