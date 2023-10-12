Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
30
Agios Epiktitos
3
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
€288,390

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir