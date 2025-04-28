Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

49 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
Has 53.75 square meters with a bedroom of 13.3 square meters, plus a terrace of 11.5 square …
$104,089
1 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Esentepe, an area with a gorgeous turquoise-blue sea and which is really rather warm, is whe…
$135,280
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$253,387
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Located in an exceptionally well maintained residential development is this first-floor apar…
$185,047
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
$332,993
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
$74,881
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$230,289
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 2 + 1 ( with two bedrooms and a living room connected to the kitchen ) new repairs…
$72,158
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 ( with two bedrooms and a living room connected to the kitchen ) new repairs…
$72,158
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with 3 bedrooms is perfectly located on the seashore with an exciting view of the …
$354,784
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
• Free access to the beach  • 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with excellent sea views• High quality…
$208,062
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • Access to Cove Beach • 1 km to Korineum Golf Course • Communal Walk-in Sw…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
listing ID: CP-173  1+1   Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxuri…
$194,882
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment Details: This elegant 1-bedroom penthouse offers: • 75 m² of well-designed l…
$113,640
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-792 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Am…
$139,865
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
One-room apartmentLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, 82 km from ap. La…
$127,104
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • High quality construction materials • 1 & 2 bedroom ground floor and penth…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$88,394
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
$191,357
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-792 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Am…
$285,812
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$130,447
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$119,695
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$82,380
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
$90,077
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Resort by Kayim Development Group is a new level of luxury living in the picturesque Es…
$305,366
1 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New premium class project on the coast of Northern Cyprus Property within walking distanc…
Price on request
